UK MTO Warns of Drone Incident Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO) has reported an incident involving a drone off the western coast of Yemen on Wednesday. Image Credit: UK MTO

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO) has reported an incident involving a drone off the western coast of Yemen on Wednesday.

"UK MTO has received a report of an incident involving an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) ... 47 nm west of port Hodeidah, Yemen," the organisation said in a note on its website on Wednesday.

"Vessels in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to UK MTO."

Tensions in the region have risen significantly since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza in October, with several ships with links to Israel targeted for drone strikes, missile attacks and boardings.