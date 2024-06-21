Emanuele Grimaldi Re-Elected as ICS Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Grimaldi was unanimously re-elected during the company's annual general meeting in Montreal this week. Image Credit: ICS

Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected as chairman of shipping industry body the International Chamber of Shipping.

Grimaldi was unanimously re-elected during the company's annual general meeting in Montreal this week, the organisation said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Grimaldi is managing director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA.

"I am deeply honoured to have been re-elected as Chairman of the ICS for another two years," Grimaldi said in the statement.

"It is a privilege to be part of this important association and the great work and progress being made for our industry.

"We have made good stead with our proposals to help meet the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) net zero targets by or around 2050 and continue to work with UN bodies on the biggest issues impacting the maritime sector."