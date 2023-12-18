Container Firm Evergreen Line Halts Shipments to Israel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is pausing the shipments with immediate effect. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping company Evergreen Line has halted shipments to and from Israeli ports in response to recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The company is pausing the shipments with immediate effect, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Given that fiercely escalation of war situation in recent days, Evergreen will temporary suspend Israel import and export service due to rising risk and safety considerations with immediate effect until further notice," the company said.

"We ask for your understanding under these serious circumstances."

Yemen's Houthi movement has been targeting ships in the Red Sea for missile strikes, drone attacks and boardings in recent weeks in response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. These attacks were initially aimed at ships linked to Israeli ownership, were expanded to cover all ships heading to Israel and have since become more indiscriminate.

Other companies have taken the decision to halt passage through the Red Sea altogether -- rather than just cutting Israeli ports out of their services -- in response to the security risk.