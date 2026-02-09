Suppliers Must Declare Bunker Fuel Delivered Meets New SOLAS Flashpoint Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Authorities are also required to notify the IMO and take action against suppliers if non-compliant fuel is confirmed. File Image / Pixabay

New SOLAS amendments that took effect on January 1, 2026, now require bunker suppliers to confirm before delivery that bunker fuel meets minimum flashpoint rules, according to Lloyd's Register testing service FOBAS.

Suppliers must provide a declaration to the ship confirming the fuel complies with SOLAS flashpoint requirements before bunkering and the bunker delivery note must include the flashpoint details, it said in a note to customers on Friday.

Authorities are also required to notify the IMO and take action against suppliers if non-compliant fuel is confirmed.

The changes align SOLAS with earlier MARPOL requirements introduced in 2024 that required flashpoint information on bunker delivery documentation. They also increase the likelihood that official MARPOL samples may be requested if low-flashpoint fuel is suspected.

FOBAS said owners and operators should retain all records and communications if testing indicates off-spec flashpoint, as authorities may investigate and seek samples.

Flashpoint refers to the lowest temperature at which a fuel gives off enough vapour to ignite, with SOLAS generally requiring marine fuels to have a minimum flashpoint of 60°C for safety.

For more details contact: fobas@lr.org