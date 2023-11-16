Qatar Navigation Hires Bunker Trader in Doha

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Khan previously worked for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation in Karachi. Image Credit: Jahangir Khan / LinkedIn

Shipping and maritime services firm Qatar Navigation has hired a new bunker trader in Doha.

Jahangir Khan has joined Qatar Navigation as a bunker trader in Doha as of this month, he told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Khan previously worked for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation in Karachi from July 2018 to July of this year, serving in a variety of marine fuels roles and most recently as acting manager for bunker and lubricants. He had earlier worked in bunker trading and operations for Kopak Shipping.

Qatar Navigation is involved in both bunker fuel procurement for its own fleet and worldwide trading for third-party customers, Khan said.