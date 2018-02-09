International Chamber of Shipping Appoints Guy Platten as New Secretary-General

Guy Platten. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has announced the appointment of Guy Platten to the role of Secretary General.



"This proved a difficult decision for us, as we interviewed several strong candidates. However, the decision to appoint Guy was taken unanimously by the Board. He will bring with him a broad range of skills including time at sea, demonstrable commercial success, and association work illustrated by his current successful tenure at the U.K. Chamber of Shipping," said ICS Chairman, Esben Poulsson.



"In a fast changing world, ICS, like any successful association, needs to be more aware than ever of the needs and demands of its members and to truly add value, be it on the regulatory front or in respect of the numerous other challenges facing the industry. ICS is the industry’s leading voice, with the important remit of highlighting the great improvements the industry has made and will continue to make as a key contributor to world trade."

Platten will be taking up the role in mid-2018 on a date to be confirmed later in the year.

"Peter Hinchliffe has done an incredible job as Secretary General and is a hard act to follow. I am proud to be given the opportunity to take ICS forward at such an important time for shipping," said Platten.

"The amount of ongoing legislation is considerable - CO2 reduction, ballast water management, sulphur emissions – and the shipping community is looking to ICS for leadership and support. Shipping is at the centre of the world stage and I am looking forward to contributing to that important work. It is going to be good to work with Peter to ensure a smooth transition and I acknowledge his outstanding stewardship of the ICS.”

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, ICS are one of several organizations pushing for a HFO carriage ban when the new global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force in 2020 - a move that has since been backed by IMO.