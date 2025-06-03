Sweden Tightens Grip on Shadow Fleet in Baltic Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sweden will enforce new rules from 1 July requiring foreign ships to submit insurance details. File Image / Pixabay

The Swedish government has taken a decisive step to counter the growing threat of Russia's shadow fleet.

Starting 1 July, a new regulation requires all foreign vessels to submit insurance information when transiting Sweden's territorial waters or exclusive economic zone, regardless of whether they dock at Swedish ports, the government announced on Friday.

Sweden has been pushing for tougher action against ships that operate in secret, often linked to Russia and used to dodge sanctions.

These vessels pose safety and environmental risks.

The Swedish Coast Guard, along with the Maritime Administration, will be responsible for collecting this information and increasing surveillance to ensure compliance.

"This underlines Sweden's clear presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect. It also provides Sweden and our allies with important information about ships that can be used as a basis for sanctions listings of more ships in the shadow fleet, Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, said.

"We are seeing more and more problematic events in the Baltic Sea and this requires us not only to hope for the best, but also to plan for the worst."

Through this new regulation, the country aims to increase surveillance in the Baltic Sea.

"It is absolutely crucial that more ships are inspected", Gunnar Strömmer, Minister of Justice, said.