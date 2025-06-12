BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 12, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $537.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since May 21.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $466.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $720.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.90/bl to $69.77/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $516.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $482/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5/mt to $486.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $69.50/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.

