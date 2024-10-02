Bunker Firms Should Not Underestimate Value of Third Party Knowledge, Credit Insurance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Value in supporting in-house team with third-party knowledge. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker firms should not underestimate the value of adding third party knowledge to supplement their existing operations, says Adrian Jones, Senior Underwriter at Markel.

Companies should also make better use of credit insurance, the full benefits of which are often overlooked.

"There's no substitute for in-house knowledge and investing in your own credit team. There is, however, considerable value in supporting that team with third-party knowledge and the security that credit insurance can bring," Jones told Ship & Bunker ahead of the upcoming Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) Bunker Workshop and Dinner.

"Certainty and sustainability of cover provide peace of mind not just to you and your credit team, but to your bankers as well."

Jones is among those who will be speaking at the upcoming MFA event, where delegates will learn more about the importance of credit management, risk analysis and the support that credit insurance can provide.

The upcoming MFA Bunker Workshop and Dinner being held in collaboration with Ship & Bunker in London on Thursday October 3, 2024.

The event is open to all in the industry.

To learn more about the event and join the discussion by booking your attendance, please visit: marinefuelsalliance.com/events/bunker-workshop-dinner