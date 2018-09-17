IBIA Event to Tackle Top Industry Issues

IBIA Annual Convention 2018 takes place November 6th-8th, 2018. Image Credit: IBIA

What will happen to bunker prices in 2020? Should we invest in scrubbers? Is LNG a realistic bunkering option? Is bunkering an ethical industry? How will the industry tackle the serious fuel oil contamination issues that have recently surfaced? How many people will actually comply with the IMO 2020 legislation? How effectively will the rules be enforced? Can Block Chain really play a role in improving transparency in our industry?

Today, the bunker industry arguably faces more challenging questions than ever before.

And with the industry quickly coming to realize that some of the most important impacts of the IMO 2020 rule will be felt in 2019, the time to get out and network with industry associates is now, says Sofia Konstantopoulou, IBIA's Global Head, Marketing & Events.

"If you’re looking for answers or you have an opinion of your own that you’d like to share, then the IBIA Annual Convention in Copenhagen is the perfect forum for you," she says.

"Over three days you’ll hear a wide range of views expressed in presentations and lively debate involving leading experts and industry peers from around the world. You’ll gain valuable insights and have the opportunity to develop new business relationships."

The IBIA Annual Convention 2018 takes place on November 6th-8th, 2018, at the Scandic Kødbyen hotel in Copenhagen.

For more information visit here: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/

Ship & Bunker is proud to be a Media Partner for this event.