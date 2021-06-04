Ardmore Shipping's Mark Cameron to Advise Hydrogen Fuel Cell Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen fuel cells may be part of the shipping industry's future energy mix. File Image / Pixabay

Mark Cameron, chief operating officer of Ardmore Shipping, is advising hydrogen fuel cell firm e1 Marine after his company helped to found the joint venture.

Cameron has been acting as advisor to the firm since May, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Ardmore announced in March that it would be forming a joint venture with Element 1 and Maritime Partners to develop E1's methanol-to-hydrogen fuel cell system for the shipping industry.

The three firms hold equal stakes in the venture.

Fuel cells are one of the technologies being proposed as an alternative energy source from the shipping industry as it is forced to move on from oil-based bunker fuels.