MOL to Charter LNG Carrier to TotalEnergies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) will charter the newly build LNG carrier to TotalEnergies for a multi-year period. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) recently unveiled its newest 176,000 m3 LNG carrier MOL Azure at a naming ceremony held at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co in South Korea.



The MOL Azure will sail under a time charter agreement with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited (TGPL), MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The multi-year time charter agreement was signed back in September 2022. The MOL Azure will now head to the US to conduct its first loading.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet currently comprises 642 vessels, with an additional 227 expected to enter service this year, according to data from classification society DNV.