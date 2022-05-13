Pacific Basin Seeks to Make Zero-Emission Ships 'Default Choice' by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership plans to investigate alternative fuel options and bunkering infrastructure before ordering zero-emission vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Pacific Basin is seeking to make ordering ships capable of running on zero-emission fuels the 'default choice' for shipowners by the end of this decade.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nihon Shipyard and Mitsui & Co to cooperate in the development of zero-emission vessels and related bunkering infrastructure, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The partnership plans to investigate alternative fuel options and bunkering infrastructure before ordering zero-emission vessels.

"'We are excited to be partnering with these two leading companies on this initiative, who we feel offer complementary expertise and size, as we continue along our decarbonisation journey," Martin Fruergaard, CEO of Pacific Basin, said in the statement.

"Through this agreement, Pacific Basin will continue to be at the forefront of development within the industry, as we accelerate the transition and make zero-emission-ready vessels the default choice by 2030, and enable us to meet our target of zero emissions by 2050."