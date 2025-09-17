BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Nine Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 17, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in nine consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $521.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $440.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.03/bl to $68.47/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $489/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $458.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6/mt to $486/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8.50/mt to $494/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $68.35/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com