BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Nine Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in nine consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $521.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $440.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.03/bl to $68.47/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $489/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $458.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6/mt to $486/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8.50/mt to $494/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $68.35/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt fall in bunker prices.