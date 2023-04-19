BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 19, 2023

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $635.50mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since April 5. The G20-HSFO Index sank by $8/mt to $519.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $12/mt to $866.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.01/bl to $84.77/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $10/mt to $580/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5/mt to $614.50/mt and at Houston they sank by $15.50/mt to $608/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.01/bl at $83.76/bl as of 9:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.61/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com