Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Tests Ammonia Handling System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system is designed for the safe handling of surplus ammonia on board. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is carrying out tests of an ammonia handling system for ships running on the alternative fuel.

The firm has begun demonstration testing of its ammonia gas abatement system, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The system is designed for the safe handling of surplus ammonia on board.

"Using the AGAS demonstration facility at the Nagasaki District MHI Research & Innovation Center, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will conduct demonstration tests of the processing performance under various scenarios simulating onboard ammonia operations and as well as explore broadening the range of maritime industry through collaboration with related equipment manufacturers, developed ammonia related technology will be applied for various industries to support its safe handling," the company said in the statement.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.