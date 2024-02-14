BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen in the first half of February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $660/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since February 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7/mt to $899.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.77/bl to $82.77/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $10/mt to $652/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5/mt to $580.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4/mt to $627/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2/mt to $639/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $82.78/bl as of 8:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.07/mt rise in bunker prices.