BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $15/mt to $598.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since June 15. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $8.50/mt to $490/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $12.50/mt to $776/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.29/bl to $73.85/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10/mt to $602.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $12.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $16.50/mt to $584/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $532.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl at $73.58/bl as of 9:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.