VPS: How Proactive Chemical Screening of Marine Fuel Can Save Thousands of Dollars

by Steve Bee, Group Commercial & Business Development Director, VPS

Over the past six years a number of high-profile, chemical-contamination cases relating to marine fuel have been witnessed.

Hundreds of vessels have experienced costly engine damages during these events, for example, Houston (2018 and 2023), Europe (2022) and also in Singapore (2022).

In addition to these highly publicised contamination events, there have been many single cases of vessel damage across the world, due to the presence of chemical contaminants within fuel. All of these cases, large or small, have shown numerous different chemical contaminants, or combinations of contaminants, which have been identified as being responsible for these damages.

“ There have been many single cases of vessel damage across the world due to the presence of chemical contaminants within fuel

VPS is at the forefront of vessel protection in relation to detecting chemical contaminants in fuel and as such, protecting its customers, assets and crew, as well as wider environmental protection. On numerous occasions, such cases result in legal action, where fuel quality testing and the resulting laboratory findings, provide key evidence in support of such claims. However, the wheels of justice turn slowly and it can be years before such claims reach a successful judicial outcome and are finally settled.

One example relating to such cases occurred back in 2023, where one claim is only just being tried in a court of law, two years later. VPS initially informed its customers via a Bunker Alert, of the presence of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) isomers at significantly high levels within VLSFO bunker fuel delivered in Houston. The contaminants were detected using in-house GC-MS (Gas Chromatography – Mass Spectrometer) analytical methodologies.

However, 14 vessels suffered serious levels of damage due to the presence of DCPD, in the form of:

Dihydro dicyclopentadiene (CAS No. 4488-57-7)

Tetra-hydro dicyclopentadiene (CAS No. 6004-38-2)

Whilst it's not uncommon to find cyclopentadiene, dicyclopentadiene, dihydro-DCPD, or tetrahydro-DCPD in some fuels, as they're known to originate from ethylene cracker residue in a refinery. However, the major contaminants in this case were hydronated DCPDs, which can polymerise and oxidise under certain conditions.

Almost 20,000 ppm (2%) was the maximum concentrations detected of combined Di & Tetra Dicyclopentadiene.

The issues reported were mainly in auxiliary engines and consisted of:

Fuel leakage in the Injection Control Unit (ICU)

Fuel pumps unable to develop the required pressure:

Image Credit: VPS

Purifiers unable to remove cat-fines giving rise to high cat-fines at the purifier outlet

Sludge formation and filter blockages:

Image Credit: VPS

VPS did not record any particular engine type being more susceptible than others.

Risks from chemical contamination of fuel can be significantly mitigated through pre-burn screening of fuels using the VPS Chemical Screening Service. This low-cost test, utilising Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) analysis, will warn of the presence of over 75% of all volatile chemicals within fuel.

Focusing specifically on this as a damage prevention service, over 20% of applicable marine fuel samples received by VPS undertake this rapid, pre-burn protection service, with an average 8% of samples tested, giving rise to a "Caution" result, indicating the presence of at least one chemical contaminant and thus the notified vessel has avoided any damages and placed the supplier on notice, within the agreed time-bar, pending further investigation. All of which saves time and money, in relation to engine damage, lost operation time, costly spares, plus the lengthy expensive, time-consuming, claims process, which can follow when having burnt contaminated fuel.

Now VPS has further improved its chemical screening power, by developing a unique and highly innovative GCMS-Headspace Screening method, which not only detects volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), but also, semi-volatile organic chemicals (SVOCs) and non-volatile organic chemicals (NVOCs). A further paper covering this specific new method, will follow this article.

A single GCMS-HS screening test to check for the presence of contaminating chemicals within that one fuel delivery, can equate to less than 0.01% of the cost of a 1,000mt stem of fuel. Yet this service will provide a much greater level of protection to the vessel and avoid the risks of damage claims, associated with such chemicals within marine fuel. Which raises the question, can you afford not to screen your fuel for chemicals?

For more information on how VPS can support you regarding asset protection contact, marketing@vpsveritas.com