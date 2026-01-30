Lukoil to Sell Overseas Assets to US Investment Firm Carlyle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Among the international assets of interest to the bunker industry is Lukoil Bulgaria, a key supplier of marine fuels in the Black Sea region. File Image / Pixabay

Russian energy company Lukoil has agreed to sell its international assets to US investment company Carlyle.

The transaction will not include Lukoil’s assets in Kazakhstan, which will continue to be owned by the Lukoil Group, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The move comes as Lukoil has been forced to divest most of its overseas assets following sanctions imposed by the US, which have constrained its ability to operate internationally.

“The agreement signed is not exclusive for the Company and is subject to some conditions precedent such as procurement of necessary regulatory approvals, including permission of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for the transaction with Carlyle,” Lukoil said.

Lukoil confirmed that it continues to hold negotiations with other potential buyers.

Several oil companies, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, had previously shown interest in Lukoil’s international assets, according to a Reuters report.

Swiss energy trader Gunvor also proposed a deal to buy the assets in October.

Lukoil's international assets of interest to the bunker industry include Lukoil Bulgaria, a key supplier of marine fuel in the Black Sea.