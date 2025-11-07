BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank for a third day on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a third consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $492.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since October 31.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $433.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $13/mt to $792.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.14/bl to $63.38/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $467.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $433/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1.50/mt to $461/mt, and at Houston they sank by $14.50mt to $437/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $63.98/bl as of 7:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt rise in bunker prices.