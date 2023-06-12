BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices declining for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5.50/mt to $593/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since June 6. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $486/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $10.50/mt to $776/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.17/bl to $74.79/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $585.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $5/mt to $540/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $566.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $15/mt to $532.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.99/bl at $72.80/bl as of 9:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $14.98/mt fall in bunker prices.