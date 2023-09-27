BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined over the past week after a strong rise over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a second consecutive session..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $2/mt to $672.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the lowest level since September 12. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $585.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $13/mt to $997/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.67/bl to $93.96/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $666/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $617/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $10/mt to $650/mt, and at Houston they sank by $2.50/mt to $655.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.91/bl at $94.87/bl as of 9:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.85/mt rise in bunker prices.