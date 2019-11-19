Hyundai 23,000+ teu Box Ship to Feature Compact Scrubber

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC's scrubber-equipped 23,656 TEU capacity MSC Isabaella. Image Credit: MSC

From early sightings of Hyundai Merchant Marine's latest mega-boxship, the owner looks to be continuing the trend of big ships opting to use scrubbers, but with a new compact configuration of the tech.

"The DSME units appear to be closely related to the MSC MINA type that the yard built for MSC, but they show a number of notable differences," Alphaliner noted in its latest weekly report.

Those differences include a "far more compact scrubber" in a "normal sized funnel", it said.

The 23,000+ teu capacity ship is currently under construction at South Korea’s DSME shipyard, and is one of 12 similar vessels the owner has on order for delivery in H1 2020.

If nothing else, the development reinforces the narrative that it is the very largest ships that are being fitted with snubbers, which in turn supports the idea that, while the number of ships featuring the technology may be small as a percentage of the global fleet, the volume of HSFO bunkers they consume in the post-2020 market will be significant.

Adding to this support is MSC's note last week that its 23,656 TEU capacity ship MSC Isabaella is now in operation and features a scrubber.