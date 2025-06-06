Trio to Develop Hybrid Fuel Cell Propulsion for LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to develop an LNG carrier design to run hybrid propulsion using SOFC technology. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed an agreement to jointly develop a hybrid propulsion system using solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology for LNG carriers.

The 174,000 m3 vessel design will combine conventional propulsion with SOFC modules, LR said in an emailed statement on Friday.

SOFCs generate electricity using an electrochemical reaction using fuels such as LNG and other fuels like ammonia. They operate at high temperatures and offer higher electrical efficiency with significantly lower emissions of CO2 and particulate matter compared to conventional-powered engines.

Signed at Nor-Shipping 2025, the agreement outlines a Joint Development Project in which HD KSOE and HHI will lead the vessel design, while LR will provide technical oversight and regulatory compliance support.

"What makes it even more meaningful is that it includes our own SOFC and VFD technologies — both of which are crucial for making low-carbon systems work, Chang Kwangpil, Senior Executive Vice President of HD KSOE, said.

"It really shows how committed we are to staying ahead of tough environmental regulations and pushing for more sustainable shipping."