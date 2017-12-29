ClassNK amends fuel consumption reporting rules

Guidance updated (file image/pixabay)

Classification society ClassNK has amended its rules and guidance to reflect the latest relevant information available.

This round of amendements include fuel consumption reporting which the society says is in response to changes in international conventions.

"ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from industry as well as changes made to relevant international conventions," it said in a statement.

More information on this and other amendments can be found on the society's website.