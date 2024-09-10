NorthStandard Takes on VPS Bunker Quality Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service is designed to help NorthStandard's customers to anticipate fuel quality risks to avoid taking on bad bunkers. File Image / Pixabay

P&I club NorthStandard is now offering bunker quality data from testing firm VPS to its customers.

The firm has developed the NorthStandard Fuel Insights app, powered by VPS PortStats, to give customers access to fuel quality trends from VPS data, the testing firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The service is designed to help NorthStandard's customers to anticipate fuel quality risks to avoid taking on bad bunkers.

"Testing remains essential for verifying quality, but accumulated data also helps vessel owners and operators make informed fuel procurement decisions," Steve Bee, group commercial and new business development director at VPS, said in the statement.

"VPS's services provide help in ensuring engines and fuel delivery systems do not suffer damage, crews stay healthy and safe, and ships achieve the required environmental legislation demands.

"For NorthStandard, Fuel Insights, powered by VPS will help ensure members and shipowners know what to look out for and subsequently enhance their ability to plan preventive maintenance."