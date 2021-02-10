Shipping Company ONE Reports Success of Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel trial began in November. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has reported a success in its trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its vessels.

The company tried out a biofuel supplied by GoodFuels in collaboration with MOL on board the MOL Experience from November, ONE said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The biofuel was blended with conventional bunkers.

The ship was operating between Europe and the US, and bunkered the fuel at Rotterdam.

"The cooperation and coordination between GoodFuels and ONE was excellent and the successful completion of the trial has confirmed that for ONE, biofuel is one of the solutions to reduce greenhouse gases," Takeshi Mishima, general manager of fleet management at ONE, said in the statement.

"We at ONE, shall continue to invest in a cleaner, greener future."

ONE is seeking to cut its carbon emissions per transport work by 25% from 2018's levels by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.