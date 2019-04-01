Platts to Wind Down Ocean Intelligence

Ocean Intelligence logo. Image Credit: S&P Global / Ocean Intelligence

Marine credit reporting service Platts Ocean Intelligence will cease operations effective May 1, 2019.

In a notice to customers today, owner S&P Global said the "necessary action" followed what is called a decline in its customer base in recent years.

Ocean Intelligence was founded by marine intelligence publisher Petromedia that was purchased by Platts in 2015, along with Bunkerworld.com and the rest of its publication portfolio.

Ocean Intelligence has offices in New York, London, and Singapore.