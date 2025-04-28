Galp Bunker Deliveries Face Potential Disruption From Portugal Power Outage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp is Portugal's state energy company. File Image / Pixabay

The marine fuels team at Portuguese energy company Galp has been caught up in the widespread power outages seen across Portugal and Spain on Monday.

There may be disruption to the firm's bunker deliveries as a result of the power cut, Galp said in a note to customers on Monday.

Large parts of Spain and Portugal have been left without power on Monday, disrupting a range of services across both countries.

"We would like to inform you that we are currently experiencing a power outage, which is impacting some of our systems and communication channels," Galp said in its note.

"As a result, there may be delays in our responses to enquiries and potential disruptions to planned deliveries.

"We are actively working to minimise the impact and restore full service as quickly as possible."