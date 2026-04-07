Bunker Fuel Removed from Grounded Cruise Ship in Fiji

by Ship & Bunker News Team

23,000 litres of fuel have been taken off the vessel. Image Credit: Blue Lagoon Cruises

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has completed the removal of bunker fuel from the grounded cruise ship Fiji Princess, which ran aground at Monuriki Island in the Malolo Group.

The operation, carried out on Monday, saw around 23,000 litres of fuel taken off the vessel as part of efforts to minimise any potential environmental impact, MSAF said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Following the transfer, a salvage support vessel departed the site, while oil spill response booms remain in place as a precaution.

Crew from the Fiji Princess were safely transferred to the sister vessel Cougar and taken to Port Denarau.

MSAF said further work to recover the vessel will begin once weather and sea conditions improve, adding that it remains focused on safety and environmental protection.

The vessel is operated by Blue Lagoon Cruises.