CMA CGM Takes Delivery of First in Series of 10 LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French container line CMA CGM has taken delivery of the first in what will be a series of ten LNG-fuelled boxships.

The firm has taken delivery of the 2,000 TEU dual-fuelled container ship CMA CGM Mermaid from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The ship comes with up to 20% lower CO2 emissions compared to a conventional design running on VLSFO, the company said.

"The latest outstanding innovation in this new generation of container ships is one of the most powerful fuel cells aboard a ship," CMA CGM said.

"It is on track to be mounted on the last of the series which is scheduled for delivery in January 2025.

"As the fuel cell is powered by hydrogen with an energy capacity of 1MW, this ship will have zero emissions when berthed.

"A model with abundant technologies designed to maximize energy efficiency and environmental performance, the ships are finally also more comfortable and pleasant for their crew with modern interiors and booths."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.