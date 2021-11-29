MAN Sees Two-Stroke Ammonia-Fuelled Boxship Engine by 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MAN has set out its progress towards developing engines capable of running on alternative bunker fuels. Image Credit: MAN ES

Two-stroke ammonia-fuelled engines for container ships should be available by 2024, according to engine manufacturer MAN ES.

The company set out its progress towards developing engines capable of running on alternative bunker fuels in a statement on its website on Monday.

While two-stroke ammonia engines will be available from 2024, four-stroke engines will take longer.

"Cruise ships or ferries, for example, are basically floating cities and have especially high safety standards," the company said in the statement.

"Here, we only see options for ammonia's use if initial, positive operating experiences have been gathered in other segments."

Meanwhile for methanol, the company will offer engines that can later be converted to methanol propulsion from next year, and from 2024 the company will offer methanol-fuelled four-stroke engines.