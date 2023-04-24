Sing Fuels Hires Dubai Regional Supply Manager From Delta Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels set up its Dubai office in 2016. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new regional supply manager in Dubai.

Abdelrahman Naga has joined Sing Fuels as regional supply manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday. His new role will see him taking responsibility for the firm's supply activities in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

Naga was previously a senior trader for Delta Energy in Dubai from January 2022 to this month, and had earlier served in various roles for Pan Marine Group, GP Global, Navig8 and Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

