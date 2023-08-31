Air Lubrication Firm Silverstream Hires Chief Technology Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Catriona Savage has joined the company as its first chief technology officer. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Air lubrication firm Silverstream Technologies has hired a chief technology officer from classification society RINA.

Catriona Savage has joined the company as its first chief technology officer, Silverstream said in an emailed statement this week.

Savage was previously president of RINA from July 2022 to this month, and earlier served in various roles for organisations including University College London, the RNLI and BMT.

"Catriona's depth of experience across maritime and engineering disciplines, both in industry and in academia, will further enhance Silverstream's existing strong technical capability and help to advance the performance and uptake of its proven air lubrication technology," the company said in the statement.

"Her expertise in leading large, diverse engineering teams, utilising the right tools and processes to provide assurance of engineering excellence, will be an ideal fit within Silverstream's innovative and collaborative working culture."

Air lubrication systems can save a ship 5-10% in its bunker consumption by putting bubbles of air between the bottom of its hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction.

Energy-efficiency technologies of this kind are rapidly gaining in prominence in the shipping industry as owners seek to cut their emissions as well as bunker costs.