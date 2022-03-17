P&O Ferries Suspends All Services Ahead of Company Announcement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has a fleet of more than 20 ships. Image Credit: P&O Ferries

Ferry operator P&O Ferries has suspended all services and instructed ships to remain in port ahead of a company announcement.

The company has cancelled some sailings scheduled for Thursday and plans to make an announcement later in the day, the BBC reported.

The firm is not going into liquidation, the BBC cited a spokesperson as saying.

The announcement will relate to a deal 'to secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries', according to a note to staff from management.

The company has a fleet of more than 20 ships, employs almost 4,000 staff and operates more than 30,000 sailings per year, according to its website.