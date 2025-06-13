Methanex Secures US Approval for OCI Methanol Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanex unveiled the $2.05 billion acquisition plan last year. File Image / Pixabay

Canada-based Methanex Corporation has received US regulatory approval to acquire OCI Global's international methanol business, clearing a key hurdle for the deal.

The approval comes as the review period under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act expired without objection, Methanex said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

With this, all necessary regulatory approvals have now been obtained. The transaction is expected to close on June 27, 2025, pending final closing conditions.

"We are pleased to have received regulatory clearance and look forward to closing the transaction and welcoming new team members to Methanex," Rich Sumner, President and CEO of Methanex, said.

"Given our extensive integration planning, we expect to move quickly upon closing to deliver the strategic benefits of this acquisition."

Last year, OCI announced a deal to sell the methanol business to Methanex for $2.05 billion.

OCI has been one of the main suppliers of AP Moller-Maersk's new methanol-fuelled container ships.