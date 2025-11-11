Goltens and WE Tech Partner on Energy-Efficiency Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goltens will support the global rollout of WE Tech’s energy-optimisation systems under a new partnership. Image Credit: Goltens

Engine and turbine services firm Goltens Worldwide and Finland’s WE Tech Solutions have signed an agreement to promote and deliver marine retrofit projects that improve vessel energy efficiency.

Under the deal, Goltens becomes WE Tech’s preferred global retrofit partner, helping deploy its energy-saving systems across the global fleet, according to a joint press release on Monday.

WE Tech’s technology includes variable frequency drives, permanent magnet shaft generators, and power management systems that lower fuel consumption and emissions.

The partnership will cover a range of vessel types, including ferries, tankers and bulk carriers.

“Together, we will accelerate the uptake of advanced electrification and energy-optimization retrofits for shipowners around the world,” Sandeep Seth, CEO of Goltens Worldwide, said.