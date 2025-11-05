ABB Electric Propulsion to Power Canadian Icebreaker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will feature an electric propulsion system and is expected to be delivered in 2030. Image Credit: ABB

Technology firm ABB will supply its Azipod electric propulsion system for the new polar max icebreaker being built for the Canadian Coast Guard by Helsinki Shipyard in Finland and Davie Shipbuilding in Quebec.

The ship is expected to enter service by 2030 under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, ABB said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The 138.5 m vessel will deliver 18 MW of electric propulsion power, providing decent performance in thick Arctic ice. It will support research, oil spill response, rescue operations, and northern supply missions year-round.

The project combines Finnish and Canadian shipbuilding expertise and supports the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) between Canada, Finland, and the US to advance Arctic vessel design.

ABB's full electric power package will include Azipod propulsion units, motors, batteries, and bridge control systems.

The company's technology is already used on about 100 ice-capable ships worldwide.