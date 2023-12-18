BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again after a sharp decline last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7.50/mt to $618.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since December 11. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $502.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $13/mt to $849/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.06/bl to $76.55/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $14/mt to $595.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $10.50/mt to $547/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $9/mt to $599.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $15/mt to $557/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.81/bl at $77.26/bl as of 7:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.01/mt rise in bunker prices.