Anemoi Installs Rotor Sails on Second Berge Bulk Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Berge Meru fitted with Anemoi rotor sails. Image Credit: Anemoi

London-based wind propulsion technology firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has completed the installation of its wind propulsion system on another of Berge Bulk’s vessels.

Anemoi installed four 35 m long folding rotor sails on Berge Bulk’s 208,000 dwt Newcastlemax vessel, the Berge Meru, it said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The installation was carried out at Yiu Lian Dockyards in China in December 2025, and the vessel has since completed its first voyage to Singapore.

This marks the second rotor sail project undertaken for Berge Bulk by Anemoi, following the delivery of identical sails on the Valemax Berge Neblina in June 2024.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power, thereby reducing overall bunker fuel consumption.

“We are proud to complete our second project with Berge Bulk, bringing large-scale folding Rotor Sails to another vessel," Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said.