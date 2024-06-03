DNV Reports 23 New Methanol-Fuelled Ship Orders in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol-fuelled ships made up 23 of the 33 ships capable of running on alternative fuels ordered in May. Image Credit: DNV

23 new ships capable of running on methanol were ordered last month, according to classification society DNV.

Methanol-fuelled ships made up 23 of the 33 ships capable of running on alternative fuels ordered in May, according to the latest data from DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight platform.

Eight of the ship orders were for LNG-fuelled tonnage, while ammonia took up two of the orders.

"Methanol continues to be the headline story, with 70 new orders for methanol-fueled vessels now placed in 2024," Jason Stefanatos, global decarbonisation director at DNV Maritime, said in an emailed statement.

"This accounts for 55% of all new orders for alternative fueled vessels in 2024.

"While this is still far behind LNG in overall terms, these latest figures demonstrate a clearly increasing appetite from the market for methanol-fueled vessels."