More Cruise Ships can 'Cold Iron' but Ports Lag Behind

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships: more technology. Image Credit / S&B

The capacity to plug into to shore power is increasing among cruise ships.

According to industry body Cruise Line Industry Association, half of its member lines (amounting to 147 ships) are able to connect to shoreside power.

That's a 23% rise in 2023 over the previous year. By 2028, 239 vessels with the facility are expected to be in service, the organisation's latest Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices report said.

The view from the quayside is less impressive. Thirty-five of the ports worldwide where cruise ships call (fewer than 3%) have a cruise berth with onshore power supply.

However, 22 additional cruise ports are funded for the facility and 16 cruise ports are planning to install shore power, the report added.

Shore power, which is also referred to as cold ironing, is seen as an effective of reducing ship emissions in port.

The CLIA environmental technology report is published annually.