BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for a fourth day to the highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $627/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $542/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $814.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.64/bl to $85.71/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $613.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3.50/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $610/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $588/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $85.66/bl as of 6:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.38/mt fall in bunker prices.