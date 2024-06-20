Hydrogen-Fuelled Bulker Project Wins NOK 300 Million ENOVA Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project has been set up to develop, build and operate five 6,000 DWT bulkers capable of running on hydrogen. Image Credit: Maris Fiducia

A project seeking to build five hydrogen-fuelled dry bulk carriers has been awarded significant funding from Norway's state-owned Enova fund.

The project, launched by Maris Fiducia Norway in partnership with HAV Hydrogen and Norwegian Hydrogen, has been awarded NOK 300 million ($28.5 million) from Enova, Mariis Fiducia said in an emailed statement.

The project has been set up to develop, build and operate five 6,000 DWT bulkers capable of running on hydrogen.

"We are thrilled that Enova recognised the strong case for the project with this award which is an important milestone for our team in Norway," Markku Vedder, CEO of Maris Fiducia, said in the statement.

"A little over one year ago we were inspired by a conversation with Jørgen Kopperstad from Norwegian Hydrogen about fuel availability and technical competence in the Norwegian maritime cluster. It has been quite a journey since then, but we are only just starting."