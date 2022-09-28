Yang Ming Adds Scrubber Equipped Newbuild

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pipework for a scrubber system. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Taiwan's Yang Ming has added the scrubber-equipped newbuild box ship YM Trillion to its fleet.

The move follows the delivery of the vessel on September 21 to Japanese non-operating owner Shoei Kisen, Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report.

Yang Ming will operate the 11,860 TEU capacity vessel under a long-term time charter.

At a time when media headlines are dominated by developments in the alternative bunker fuels space, the arrival of YM Trillion is a reminder that operators will be using conventional oil-powered ships and exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) for many years to come.

Yang Ming is the world's ninth largest carrier by capacity with a 2.7% share of total global capacity, according to Alphaliner