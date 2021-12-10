LNG Bunkering is 'Single Biggest Way to Reduce Emissions': WinGD

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD sees gas-powered shipping as the best short-term step towards decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Taking on LNG propulsion technology is currently the best way for shipping companies to reduce their emissions, according to engine manufacturer WinGD.

The company has published a new white paper this week setting out its views on maritime decarbonisation.

"The use of LNG is one of the single biggest ways to reduce emissions in current vessels and will enable the use of carbon-neutral synthetic or bio-gas when it becomes available," the company said in an emailed statement announcing the report's publication.

"Taking action now is the right choice as simply waiting for the availability of clean fuels won't be enough.

"Other technologies also need to be added to help ships reach IMO's 2050 target."