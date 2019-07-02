LNG, Rigid Sail, Solar Power Feature in New IMO2030-Focused Bulk Carrier Design

The new Ultramax Bulk Carrier design meets the IMO 2030 environmental targets. Image Credit: wartsila

LNG-power, an optional rigid sail, and solar panels are some of the standout features of a new bulk carrier design that aims at meet upcoming IMO2030 GHG reduction targets.

The 62,000 dwt Ultramax Bulk Carrier design has been jointly produced by Wärtsilä, Japanese ship builder Oshima Shipbuilding, and the classification society DNV GL, and aims to show the IMO targets can be met.

The IMO2030 pledge is to reduce the carbon intensity of shipping 40% by 2030.

Trond Hodne, Director of Sales & Marketing at DNV GL, says the design “sets a new standard for low emission bulk carriers” that halves the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of comparable vessels.

The project further aims to maximise the return on investment for owners.