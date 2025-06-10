Skarv Adds Another Ammonia-Capable Ship to China Orderbook

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027 and will serve Europe’s short-sea market. Image Credit: Berg Propulsion

Norway-based Skarv Shipping Solutions has ordered a dual-fuel ammonia vessel from China's Shandong Huanghai Shipbuilding.

This has increased the orderbook with the shipyard to five vessels, Berg Propulsion said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The vessel will feature an efficiency optimisation package from Berg Propulsion.

Four of these 7,000 DWT vessels will have ammonia-ready engines, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in Q4 2025, followed by three more ships in 2026.

The fifth vessel will be delivered in the second half of 2027 and will be capable of running on ammonia and conventional marine fuels.

"The zero-carbon carrier will be far more climate-friendly than what we see in Europe's short-sea market today, with a very low fuel consumption," Øivind Svardal, CEO of Skarv, said.

"It is not what we imagine is the final climate solution for shipping, but it is a giant step in the right direction."