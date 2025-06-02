Berg Propulsion and Equinor's Bio-Methanol Power Feeder Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Equinor will supply bio-methanol as bunker fuel for the two Norwegian vessels. Image Credit: Berg Propulsion

Swedish propulsion firm Berg Propulsion and energy firm Equinor are supporting two new Norwegian dual-fuel methanol feeder vessels with integrated propulsion systems and bio-methanol supply.

The ships are chartered by North Sea Container Line (NCL) from MPC Container Ships (MPCC) and are optimised for operations on bio-methanol and MGO, Berg Propulsion said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Built with advanced energy efficiency in mind, Vestland and Nordland - each 1,300 TEU - feature fully inbuilt Berg's propulsion systems, configured during the design and construction phase to ensure seamless performance.

The vessels, now trading between Norway and Rotterdam, achieve a 63% reduction in energy consumption per TEU per nautical mile compared to their predecessors.

In support of these operations, NCL has signed a bio-methanol supply agreement with Equinor.

They will initially operate on a 5% bio-methanol blend, with the share set to increase over time as supply availability grows.

"Berg Propulsion and partners managed to develop, build and integrate complex systems and applied high-end technological philosophies into fully functional machinery on board both vessels despite challenges that can occur during newbuilding projects, and we would like to thank them for their cooperation and support," Christian Rychly, COO at MPC Container Ships, said.